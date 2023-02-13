Frequently asked questions about breast augmentation

At Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery, we understand that deciding to have a cosmetic surgery and determining which procedure is right for you, can be an overwhelming task. Feel comfortable getting more than one opinion and understand that the best option is not always the least expensive. Take a friend or spouse with you, as a second set of ears will help you to process information which can otherwise be overwhelming. Dr. Diane Bowen has 25 years of experience helping women make the right decisions about their bodies, and right decisions start with the right questions. Below are some good starter questions.
1. Are breast implants safe? It is said that implants are the most studied medical device in history. Modern implants have been used since 1960s. There have been many generations of implants with each generation having safety benefits over the previous. Implants are safer than your automobile.
2. Who gets breast implants? In this region, most women get implants to restore their pre-pregnancy size. Younger women get implants to balance their shape. Of course, breast implants are also used in breast cancer reconstruction.
3. How long do they last? I have seen breast implants last 30 years. The latest generation of implants are very durable, able to tolerate most normal life’s wear and tear. If a woman first had implants in her slender 20s and 30s then 40 years later and 20 pounds heavier she may desire to have a breast lift and her implants removed.
4. What size should I get? Part of any consultation should be measurements which will help the surgeon determine which size best fits your shape. Once that range has been determined, then discussion can be made as to how much projection is desired which then determines the actual implant.
5. What is the difference between saline and silicone implants? Both types of implants have the same silicone shell. Silicone has it origins in sand and is considered nontoxic and nonreactive. It is found in many medical devices like tubing and cardiac stents. Silicone filled implants are lighter and softer than saline filled implants which are slightly heavier and more firm. Silicone filled implants have always been the standard for breast reconstruction.
6. Which incision is the best? Get on the internet and you will find a dazzling array of options including hiding the incision in the belly button. I favor an incision in yor natural breast crease as it allows the implant placement to avoid any contact with your breast tissue and reduces potential interference with nipple sensation or function in breast feeding.
7. Will implants lift me up? Implants will fill up a deflated breast and will provide a bit of lift in the process. However, if your headlights are more like downlights, then you may need to consider a lift, in addition to augmentation.
8. How do I know if my implants are still OK? Up until recently, MRI was the only modality available to detect a broken implant. Thankfully, ultrasound technology has advanced making it feasible to have an in-office scanning focused on the integrity of your implants. We are pleased to announce that we are providing this modern service at no charge to our existing clients and for a modest charge for a woman with an implant concern.
9. When should I get a mammogram? In general screening mammograms are recommended for women 40 and older or someone who has a strong family history of breast cancer. Even with implants, mammograms are possible and recommended annually after 40 years old.
10. How long is my down time? Augmentation is an outpatient surgery with most women resuming ordinary work and activities within a week or two. Any vigorous activities which involve a lot of arm strength like jet skiing, water skiing and horse back riding should be avoided for 4-6 weeks or until you feel comfortable. Avoid soaking in water like a pool or jacuzzi for 4 weeks or until your incision are totally sealed and healed.
Dr. Diane Bowen is a board-certified plastic surgeon who did her residency in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as completed additional fellowship training in breast reconstruction. Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery has moved to a new location now located at 2485 Demere Road, Suite 103A, St. Simons Island. Her practice includes a variety of surgical and non-surgical rejuvenation procedures. Please visit www.drdianebowen.com to see a full list of all services offered at her facility. If you would like a consultation with Dr. Bowen, please call 912-634-1993 and her friendly staff will be happy to accommodate your needs.