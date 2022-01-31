Frederica Academy, a co-educational independent school on St. Simons Island serving families in the tri-county area and beyond, spent the past year or so recognizing its 50th anniversary.
The celebration did not stop this year as the school entered a new chapter with a record number of new students and a more expansive portfolio of programming.
As enrollment has increased nearly 30 percent during the past three years, the school is now positioned to offer a wider variety of courses, extracurricular activities, and new enrichment experiences at every grade level.
“As our school grows, so do our hopes and dreams for the quality of the programming and experiences our students are enjoying inside and outside of their classrooms,” shared Helen Rentz, Frederica Academy’s admission director.
She added, “The Golden Isles is blessed to have many wonderful educational options for students of all ages. We want to be the local school partner for families looking for a premier PK-12th grade college preparatory experience where stakeholders feel a strong sense of community and a shared appreciation for the school’s holistic mission to develop each child in mind, body, and spirit as every student is prepared for college and adult life.”
“Our talented and caring teachers and dedicated and passionate coaches are truly helping create joyful childhoods and graduates with a strong sense of purpose for becoming their best selves. At a time when frontline heroes play such a critical role in all of our lives, these are the heroes on our campus who value continuous learning and professional growth for their students and for themselves.”
“It is certainly affirming to hear so many of our new parents share with us that Frederica Academy was a significant factor in their decision to relocate to the Georgia coast as they were seeking a better quality of life for their children. We have also seen a renewed interest in the school from local families as well.”
New FA parent Malissa Quarterman understands both perspectives. She and her husband, Kevin, moved from Maryland last summer to McIntosh County, where both Malissa and Kevin were raised. She was surprised and excited when she visited the campus to see how Frederica had transformed while she was living in Maryland.
“Our daughter, Kamaya, is enjoying being in FA’s fifth grade this year, said Quarterman. “We were given a wonderful buddy family, Lauren and Parker Lavin, to help us assimilate into our new school community. Their daughter, Virginia, and Kamaya have become close friends and are enjoying their new middle school experience with their classmates. Frederica is exactly what we were looking for when we decided to make the move back to Georgia in search of a premier school partner for Kamaya.”
Frederica Academy will host its annual open house for prospective families the week of Feb. 7-11, which will provide parents an opportunity to meet and interact with teachers, administrators, and students, as well as tour the campus. Daily parent information sessions, each morning at 10 a.m., will feature Frederica’s different divisions, grade levels, programming and opportunities.
Rentz encourages interested families to attend the open house or arrange a time to visit the campus and meet with her at their earliest opportunity given the limited space available for this upcoming year.
“Not only are we seeing an unprecedented amount of interest right now, families are starting the application process much sooner than previous years.”
To view Frederica’s open house schedule of events, visit fredericaacademy.org. Reservations are requested. For more information, contact Helen Rentz at 912-638-9981 ext. 106 or helenrentz@fredericaacademy.org.