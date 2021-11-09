Former Georgia U.S. Sen. and Secretary of State Max Cleland died Tuesday at the age of 79.
The Washington Post reported Cleland, who also served as head of the U.S. Veterans Administration, died at his home in Atlanta from congestive heart failure.
On April 8, 1968, during the Vietnam War, Cleland lost his right forearm arm and both legs after a grenade exploded near his unit during the Battle of Khe Sanh. The grenade had fallen off a flak jacket of one of Cleland’s fellow soldiers during a helicopter landing. Cleland was 25 at the time of the accident.
Cleland returned to Georgia after his injuries, and served as a state senator from 1971 to 1975. He was the administrator of the U.S. Veterans Administration under President Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981.
Cleland then served 14 years as Georgia Secretary of State from 1982 to 1996. When longtime Georgia Sen. Sam Nunn retired, Cleland ran for the seat, defeating Republican Guy Millner.
Cleland served one term in the Senate, losing his seat in 2002 to Republican Saxby Chambliss.
