Farm stand brings fresh produce to area

When folks relocate to the Golden Isles they notice different things about the area, when they’re comparing it, in the mind’s eye, to places they’ve lived before. When Amanda and Dante McCleery made the move, they realized there was a serious need for fresh local produce. And that’s how Farm 99 was born.
“There were farm stands on every corner in New Jersey,” she said.
And that’s where the story begins. Amanda and Dante are from New Jersey and about four years ago they decided pack up their family and move south.
“Dante and I both had jobs that were primarily outside and had had enough of the Northeast weather,” she said. “We started looking at the Carolinas and kept heading south.”
Eventually, they connected with a Realtor who talked them into taking a look at Glynn County instead of Savannah and its surrounding area.
“We fell in love,” she said. “It actually reminded us of our farm in New Jersey, minus the freezing, nasty cold.”
Neither she nor Dante knew what they would do for a career. He had worked in underground pipe construction, and she had been running her own equestrian program before the move.
“When we realized there was a serious need for some fresh local produce … we figured we’d give it a try,” Amanda said. “We started with a pop-up tent and table and have steadily grown with all the amazing support from the community.”
Dante had always had a personal garden, she said, attended school for horticulture and owned a landscaping company up north. Amanda has always had a love for flowers, but admits to not being born with a green thumb.
“Luckily, my mom Maureen was (a green thumb) and has found a passion in retirement for starting most of our flowers from seeds and caring for them until they make it over the big garden,” Amanda said of her very family centric business. Even the couple’s children help out on the farm and are often found working at the stand.
They also employ Alanna, who Amanda explains is Dante’s “right hand” when it comes to the garden. She recently completed a certificate in landscape specialty and greenhouse technician.
“There is no way we would be able to harvest as much out of that garden without Alanna’s hard work and expertise,” Amanda said.
Currently, the fall garden at Farm 99 is teeming with cabbages, mustard greens, collards, kale, beets, carrots, bok choy, Swiss chard, green onions, radishes, rutabagas and lettuces. In the spring, people will find seasonal items including squashes, beans, eggplant, tomatoes, peppers, corn, melons, et cetera.
It’s not all fruits and veggies, though. Shoppers will also find grass-fed local pork products there, as well as locally made cookies, potted flowers to take home and fresh cut bouquets in season. They are hoping they will be able to offer six packs of vegetable plants in the spring.
With people eating healthier, there is also a consensus that eating food grown close to where one lives is important. The McCleerys agree.
“We believe eating as close to the source as possible is the way to go,” she said. “When you buy from places where your food is sourced locally, you’re not only supporting your local farmers and community, but your food will also be fresher than the supermarkets.”
Amanda further explained that when food is imported or shipped cross-country, it could be weeks until it’s on your plate, whereas when food is purchased from Farm 99, most items have been picked the week of, or even the day a customer buys them.
“You’re eating tastier food, plus helping the environment,” she said.
Healthy eating and environmental stewardship are both top of mind at Farm 99.
“We practice regenerative farming at our place; everything is as close to nature as possible, and we do use organic practices,” Amanda said. “Now, we do not however advertise as a 100% organic farm because a lot of items are coming from local farmers in our area.” (Usually within a 100-mile radius.”
She added that those products are as fresh as possible, but there is not way to guarantee they’re all organic.
Farm 99 also offers locally sourced beef as well as seasonings, sauces and marinades.
Other than being one of the few area farms to offer fresh, locally grown, in-season produce to its customers, Farm 99 stands apart from its competitors in other ways too. They offer in-store pickup at the farmstand, free pick-up at The Local Exchange, in Darien, and delivery options for Brunswick, St. Simons Island and Jekyll Island.
“Our delivery day is Wednesday and people have the ability to order once the website is updated Tuesday morning until 8 a.m. Wednesday,” she said. “Orders are then packed up and delivered to your doorstep Wednesday afternoon. We also deliver to local businesses in the area.”
Farm 99 has wholesale options available for a few local chefs and restaurants.
And, it doesn’t have to cost more to shop for produce locally, Amanda explained.
“Our prices almost always beat the prices in the supermarkets,” she said. “We love it when our customers say, ‘Really? That’s all?’ during checkout. Plus, our items are fresher and will last much longer on your shelf or (in your) fridge.”
Info
Farm 99 is at 4023 Ga. Highway 99, in Brunswick. Their telephone numbers are 609-820-2806 (Dante) and 856-297-5889 (Amanda). The email address is farm99ga@gmail.com, and the website is farm99ga.com.
Farm 99 is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. They are closed Sundays. Holiday hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 31.