ETAs take center stage

Jacob Eder waited in the wings, holding his guitar and shuffling his feet. On the other side the thick curtain, Dan Barella's impressive baritone rang out through the Ritz Theater, answered by the cheer of the audience.
"I'm going to sing an Irish lullaby, 'Danny Boy,'" Barella told the audience in his thick New York accent, before launching into full on Elvis Presley mode.
After finishing his set, Barella slipped back through the curtain, passing a high five to Eder as he took his place in front of the massive crowd.
It was clear — the Georgia Elvis Festival was in full swing. The Elvis Tribute Artists who traveled to compete in the sixth annual contest heralded from around the country. Some even journeyed from around the world. As the flurry of excitement and travel settled, the performers began to find their groove.
Riley Jenkins, who also headlined Friday night's Elvis: The Next Generation Show, was certainly excited about what the weekend would hold. The 16-year-old Tennessee native was in his element as he watched the show from backstage.
"It's been a little bit of a blur flying in yesterday and getting here but it's fantastic. The fans here are really excited ... it's definitely one of my favorites," he said.
Jenkins has a sentimental attachment to the Brunswick festival, since he found footing in his professional career in the city.
"It's really special to me because it was one of the first places I competed. I think that was two years ago," he said.
"The talent we have here this year is amazing. A lot of them are guys I've looked up to for a long time."
Cote Deonath, fellow headliner and current Images of the King World Champion, agreed. A Brunswick fan favorite for a number of years, Deonath was eager to put on his blue suede shoes for his evening performance.
"I'm honestly a little antsy ... I'm watching all of these guys perform, and they're all really talented. I'm ready for it to be 8 p.m. so I can go. I'm ready to get this show on the road," he said with a smile.
Of course, being a headliner is a little different than participating in the competition. Deonath admits that there is much less pressure in performing rather than competing.
"It's really nice to be able to relax and just watch them," he said with a laugh. "There are a lot of new faces this year ... it's a great competition and Sherry Managment does a great job putting it on. It's really top notch."
Festival-goers who traveled to the area to attend the festival also sung the praises of the talent and festival management. While the contest took a break, fans milled through the Ritz's lobby, giving hugs and taking selfies with performers.
Trisha Kea of Swainsboro and her friend, Diane Merchant of Milan, stood amongst the crowd, chatting with familiar ETAs.
"We've been here every year," Kea noted. "Brunswick is a really great place to have it."
"But I think this is the best one yet," Merchant added, holding her Elvis purse. "The young guns they have this year are all great ... and the headliners."
Atlanta residents Jeanette and Michael Wheable were equally impressed.
"It's our fourth time here. (Michael) found the ETAs ... we didn't even know about them," Jeanette said, clad in a Elvis shirt. "We're groupies now."
The two took time interacting with the artists during Friday's festivities. But when the music stopped, they also enjoyed perusing downtown Brunswick.
"There is just so much history here in Brunswick. We're going to stay a few extra days and go over to Jekyll Island too," Jeanette noted.