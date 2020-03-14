Elvis Fest rolls despite coronavirus threat

There was nary a parking space to be had along the streets of downtown Brunswick Friday morning. A car with Ohio plates offered a clue as to why, the back window emblazoned with a large, one word decal: Elvis.
The Georgia Tribute Festival was in full swing, drawing visitors and performers from around the world. That, coupled with the annual Peaches to Beaches yard sale event, occupied the majority of the city’s commercial district, spilling over into Mary Ross Waterfront Park.
The hum of activity was certainly a departure from news images of vacant plazas and empty stadiums amid the social distancing associated with the coronavirus pandemic. There were, however, subtle hints inside the Ritz Theatre where the competition was being held.
Hand sanitizer stations were strategically placed throughout the lobby. The performers also were taking extra precautions to keep attendees safe, foregoing the popular scarf distribution, made famous by the King of Rock and Roll in his 1970 performance.
“We can’t give out these this year,” Elvis tribute artist Dan Barrella told the crowd from the stage, gesturing to the black scarf draped around his neck. “Plus, it’s my only black one and I need it for a show next week.”
The audience laughed, showing their good humor in response to the situation. Barrella, a native of Staten Island, N.Y., kept the jokes flowing between his songs.
“I’m slicked up with so much hand sanitizer right now ... we’re all going to be OK,” he teased.
For organizers, hand sanitizer and thorough cleaning procedures were at the forefront of preparation. Terri Futreal, the public relations representative for Sherry Management, which produces the competition, says they are doing all they can to make sure everyone stayed safe through the multi-day affair.
“The Ritz has their protocols in place. They are wiping everything down between the performances. They have hand sanitizer stations throughout the building,” she said. “We’re making sure to wipe down the microphone and everything between the performers. So we’re doing everything we can.”’
Lisa McClintock certainly wasn’t worried. Stopping to purchase water, the Jacksonville-area resident says the threat of the virus wasn’t about to keep her from attending the festival.
“This is my fifth or sixth year coming. I don’t watch television ... because the news is so depressing. So I really didn’t know how big it had gotten,” she said, standing in the Ritz’s lobby.
“My dad was a little worried about me and he reminded me several times to wash my hands. Hopefully, it will be over soon.”
When asked why she wanted to come despite the possible risk, her answer was simple.
“I love Elvis,” she said with a smile.
She wasn’t alone in that sentiment, as nearly every seat was filled in the theatre. Thunderous applause followed each performer’s turn on stage.
Standing backstage, Futreal noted the devout fans were all in good spirits and there had been no cancellations.
“The hotels haven’t had any cancellations. Everyone has been having a great time,” she said. “We all just love Elvis and we’re here to rock on.”