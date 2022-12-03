E-bike sales, service and rentals at the heart of Electric Coast

Ross Smith opened Electric Coast, which rents and sells e-bikes, in March. Initially he opened his storefront in the Glynn Haven neighborhood of St. Simons Island with the idea to only rent them, but since then, he’s expanded, and is now selling and servicing e-bicycles.
An e-bike is simply a bicycle equipped with an electric motor that assists the rider while they are pedaling. The motor gets its power from a rechargeable battery that’s mounted on the bike.
“We call it an electric bike, or ‘e-bike,’ when we add a battery and an electric motor to a bicycle, Smith explained. “This motor is there to help the rider pedal the bike, as much or as little as they desire.”
He added that all e-bikes can be ridden without any help from the motor if the rider so chooses. Some e-bikes, he said, can be equipped with a throttle option, which allows the bike to also be ridden without pedaling.
“Electric bikes are one of the fastest growing consumer products, yet many traditional bike shops are hesitant to provide sales or service options for them. Our goal is to fill that gap as an e-bike specialty bike shop,” said Smith. “They’re a great alternative to driving short distances and really encourage people to experience the island instead of just passing through it.”
Smith said he doesn’t consider himself a cyclist, but is more of an outdoor enthusiast. He loves being active in nature.
“Biking, hiking, snowboarding, kayaking, camping, motorcycle and 4x4 adventures, etc. – I love it all,” he said.
E-bikes have some advantages over conventional bicycles, the chief one being making bike riding accessible to a broader range of riders.
“A rider can be active and outside on an e-bike for longer amounts of time compared to a conventional bike, regardless of fitness level,” Smith said. “The increase in active time is critical, as many studies show being active for longer periods can greatly increase personal health.
“It’s really about expanding options and opportunities.”
They’re also just as safe as any conventional bicycle, Smith said. They are ridden and repaired exactly like a regular bicycle.
“I think the major concern for a lot of folks is dealing with the battery, but really they are very safe,” he said. “The same battery technology used in e-bikes also powers cell phones and laptops.”
Smith added that if people are buying those products from established, reputable brands, whether it’s a cell phone or an e-bike, there’s nothing to fear.
Smith said that at Electric Coast, the belief is that e-bikes are ideal for everyone.
“They’re a great alternative to driving, they remove common barriers to bike riding, and have a range of options and features to accommodate anyone who wants to ride a bike for any purpose,” he said.
Breakout
More information
Electric Coast is at 181 Palm St., on St. Simons Island. Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The store is closed on Mondays.
Standard rental rates are $40 for half-day and $60 for a full day. Discounts are available for multi-day rentals. Helmets, bags, locks and baskets are included. Delivery and pickup are included with rentals of one day or more. Deliveries and pickups can be scheduled from 8 am – 5 pm, 7 days a week.
The purchase price of a new or used e-bike ranges from approximately $1,000–$2,000.
To contact Electric Coast, call 912-602-5015, email hello@electriccoast.co or visit www.electriccoast.co.