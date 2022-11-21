Brunswick Landing Marina has been named the Best Large Marina by Marine Life Magazine, in the publication's annual contest.
Chosen by the readers of the magazine, the downtown Brunswick marina won the top spot against thousands of competitors.
“Considering how many great marinas there are in desirable locations, I couldn’t be prouder that we received this recognition,” said Daren Pietsch, president of Brunswick Landing Marina.
Brunswick Landing Marina has more than 445 dry and wet slips and offers an array of marine services. The property was once used by the U.S. Navy as a hurricane hole because the marina is protected on three sides by land, offering a haven for boaters from storms.
The marina also offers year-round service at its boatyard, features a dog park for guests, daily social events at its Yacht Club, a complimentary propane grill on every dock, free bike rentals, laundry machines and other amenities.
There are several new additions recently added or on the horizon for Brunswick Landing Marina, said Michael Torras, marina manager.
“We are always thinking of new ways to make life better for our guests while at Brunswick Landing Marina,” Torras said.
The current and future amenities at Brunswick Landing Marina attract customers from around the world, many of whom come back for multiple visits.