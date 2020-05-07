The ban on beach gear expired Wednesday night, opening the state’s beaches up to socially distanced fun in the sun.
Georgia Department of Natural Resources game wardens and others tied to law enforcement have patrolled the beaches to enforce the order since it was issued April 3 by DNR Commissioner Mark Williams.
Under the order, umbrellas, chairs, coolers and tents were banned from all beaches in the state, including those on St. Simons, Jekyll and Sea islands.
Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order mandating social distancing and banning groups of more than 10 is still in effect through May 13.
“(Game wardens will) still be out there,” said DNR spokesman Josh Hildebrand. “They’ll still be doing patrols, but they’ll only be looking for those things. They’re not looking for those four items anymore.”
Everyone must keep six feet from others. Groups larger than 10 will be broken up.
DNR encourages the public to report violations to a game warden. They may also report violators by calling the DNR’s ranger hotline at 1-800-241-4113 or emailing rangerhotline@dnr.ga.gov.
“Even as the administrative order expires and the beach usage restrictions along with it, DNR is continuing to ramp up game warden patrols to comprehensively monitor our beaches for compliance,” the department stated.