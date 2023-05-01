Cunningham Jewelers is preparing to celebrate its 107th anniversary, and is throwing an event in honor of the upcoming special occasion.
National Rarities, a leader among gold and estate buyers, will be visiting the store May 16-18. While there, area residents will be able to bring in their jewelry, silver and other luxury items and have them purchased on the spot.
Cunningham Jewelers is owned by the mother-daughter duo of Durrett Moerman and Alexia Miller.
“The only time an appointment is needed is if they’re selling a firearm,” said Miller.
National Rarities is a reputable company that includes eight GIA graduate gemologists, a certified watchmaker and experts in fine art, collectibles and military memorabilia.
Like its visit with Cunningham Jewelers, National Rarities partners with retail jewelry stores for three-day events. Their buyers are looking for fine jewelry, scrap gold and silver, sterling silver, diamonds, watches, coins, currency and bullion, rarities, fine art and luxury goods and firearms.
Moerman and Miller found the group when they were at an IJO show this past March. IJO, an affiliation group for independent jewelers, helps small jewelers with marketing and other steps to grow their business.
It’s a busy time at the oldest jewelry store in Brunswick. With graduations, weddings and Mother’s Day on the horizon, people are in gift-buying mode. There is an array of gifts, perfect for the graduate, the bride or Mom, at Cunninghams.
In addition to their full range of jewelry, they also carry formal and everyday china, flatware, clocks, crystal and fashion jewelry, which is where Mother’s Day gifts are often found.
“A lot of times, especially if the woman has had a bridal registry here, her husband will purchase a piece of her china, or buy a special vase to put her Mother’s Day flowers in,” Miller said.
The most popular graduation present for girls is their first strand of pearls. A symbol of elegance and good taste, they can be paired with almost any outfit from the most formal ball gown to a simple blue jeans ensemble.
Pearls are also an enduring gift. A young woman may receive her first strand at graduation, but they will be worn throughout her life, and eventually become family heirlooms.
Pearls are available in a range of shapes, sizes and colors. They can be natural or cultured, and harvested either from saltwater or freshwater. Cunninghams carries freshwater pearls, Akoya pearls and South Seas/Tahitian pearls. You can purchase the pearls strung and ready to wear, or choose your own strand and clasp for the set of your dreams. Cunninghams also carries sets with necklace, bracelet and earrings, or each can be purchased individually.
For young men, the most popular graduation gifts are watches and money clips, both of which, if properly taken care of, will stand the test of time and can become family heirlooms as well.
Cunninghams also provides a number of services, including jewelry and watch repair, clock repair, the appraisal of jewelry and other items, silver polishing and a bridal registry.
Cunningham Jewelers is at 1510 Newcastle St., in Brunswick. Business hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and Saturdays by appointment.