Cases of COVID-19 continue to climb at a relatively slow but steady pace in the eight-county Coastal Health District.
As of 11:25 a.m. today, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 66 cases in Glynn County, 34 in Camden, five in McIntosh, 279 in Chatham, 38 in Effingham, 57 in Bryan, 39 in Liberty and five in Long County.
A total of 19 deaths have been reported in the coastal district — 12 in Chatham, four in Bryan and one each in Glynn, Camden and Effingham.
Statewide, 204,137 tests have turned up 30,562 positive results. Of those 5,709 have been hospitalized and 1,305 have died from the illness.
In counties near Glynn, Brantley has reported 22 cases and two deaths, Wayne 13 cases and Charlton 13 cases.
Ware County reported 144 cases and 13 deaths and Pierce County, 58 cases and three deaths.
Residents are still advised to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues and to isolate from others if feeling sick.
While Gov. Brian Kemp’s shelter-in-place order for the general public ended last week, seniors and the medically fragile are still required to stay home through May 13 unless performing essential tasks.