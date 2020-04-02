A St. Simons Island couple aboard the cruise ship Rotterdam has been told to pack their bags in anticipation of returning to land. For the full story, pick up a copy of Friday's Brunswick News.
There was nary a parking space to be had along the streets of downtown Brunswick Friday morning. A car with Ohio plates offered a clue as to why, the back window emblazoned with a large, one word decal: Elvis.
Jessica Been has come a long way in the last year. The St. Simons Island native and owner of the Wired Collaborative has spent roughly 365 days building a business that blends modern lighting trends with the Old World excellence of Turkish rugs.
Lori Bell vividly remembers the worst day of her life. It was the day she heard those words that so many have heard — “you have cancer.” Bell had gone to what she had assumed would be a regular appointment, only to have a breast cancer diagnosis hoisted upon her.
Bill Garlen has sang many songs throughout his life. From gospel to blue grass to rock and roll, the Alabama native has covered just about every genre out there.
One by one, the hands landed on shoulders, others intertwined with close by fingers. The group of more than 50 stood in silence along the side of Ocean Road, the site that bore witness to incredible tragedy just a week ago.
Clad in an ice blue jumpsuit, Mark Anthony tucked his “Down Under” accent away to belt out some of the King’s classics as he entertained a packed house at the Georgia Elvis Festival Sunday.