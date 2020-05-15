Georgia Department of Public Health data shows the beginnings of a roughly downward trend in new COVID-19 cases, but local health officials warn residents not to get overconfident.
As of 1:30 p.m. Thursday, 35,858 diagnoses had been tallied statewide. The state’s data is cumulative and may not reflect the actual current cases, according to the health department.
Seven days prior, the state had a total of 31,260 diagnoses. A little more than 200 deaths were added to the total in that weeklong period, totaling 1,513 on Thursday.
In the same span, Glynn County’s 66 total cases rose to 74, Camden’s rose from 34 to 44 and five to nine in McIntosh County.
One person has died due to the disease in both Camden and Glynn counties, none in McIntosh. None of the three counties reported any new deaths in the last seven days.
Southeast Georgia did not see a significant surge in coronavirus patients following the initial outbreak, which health experts indicated might occur across the U.S. However, the coastal Georgia area is not seeing a dip in new cases either, said Southeast Georgia Health System President and CEO Michael Scherneck.
“This can be expected given the increased availability of testing — the more individuals tested, the higher likelihood of obtaining positive test results,” Scherneck said.
The majority of cases in the Golden Isles area have either not shown symptoms or did not need hospitalization, Scherneck said. The curve has been flattened, so to speak, but the coastal area has not begun to descend the other side yet.
“Here in the Coastal Health District it appears that we have reached a plateau phase in the development of new COVID 19 cases,” said health district director Dr. Lawton Davis. “So while certainly not surging, I cannot substantiate any significant, sustained decrease in the diagnosis of new cases.”
On the other side, keeping COVID-19 under control will require widespread, or “herd,” immunity.
Many people may have been saved due to the low number of cases but many will have no immunity to the disease at all, which comes with its own sets of problems.
Either a large number of people will have to catch and recover from the disease, developing antibodies, or a vaccine will need to come along, Davis said.
“Unfortunately, at the moment, we do not yet know whether or not recovery will actually lead to development of immunity, and as yet we do not have a vaccine,” he explained.
“On a cautionary note, one could take HIV as an example of a worst-case scenario: people infected with HIV develop many antibodies to the virus, but none of them are protective against reinfection. Likewise, although HIV has now been with us for over 35 years, we still do not have an effective vaccine. Let’s hope we’re more successful with SARS-CoV-2.”
The coastal district compares favorably to other areas of the state by most metrics — total cases and per 100,000 residents — Davis said, and there are multiple reasons for that.
“I believe this is due to several things, including early action taken by elected officials all along the I-95 corridor to cancel large-scale events beginning in early to mid-March, and also in enacting vigorous social distancing protocols even though they were not necessarily popular at the time,” Davis said.
He gave props to his own people as well, stating the Coastal Health District was quick to follow up on reported cases and identify people they may have come in contact with, getting them into quarantine or self-isolation.
“Finally, I believe we have likely been fairly lucky as there have been a couple of events identified that could have triggered local outbreaks, but which fortunately didn’t result in a cluster of cases,” Davis said.
Until a vaccine or widespread immunity is developed, Scherneck asked the public to continue practicing social distancing — keeping six feet from unrelated people — and good hand hygiene.
“The risk of exposure will undoubtedly increase as people begin to lower their guard and resume enjoying activities that include group gatherings or being in situations that do not allow for social distancing,” Scherneck said.
“In light of the continued risk for exposure, it’s important that we all remain diligent to the possibility of contracting the virus as our community begins to reopen.”
Residents are advised to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, wear a face mask in areas that do not allow social distancing, clean frequently touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues and to isolate from others if feeling sick.