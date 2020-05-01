SAVANNAH - U.S. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both Georgia Republicans, and U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, are urging the Pentagon to consider Savannah as home to a new fleet of C-130Js.
In a letter to Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett, Perdue, Loeffler, and Carter encouraged the Air Force to select the 165th Airlift Wing (AW) to transition to C-130Js.
“We strongly endorse the selection of the 165th Airlift Wing at the Savannah Air National Guard Base to be the first unit chosen for this important aircraft transition,” the letter reads.
“Providing flawless tactical airlift since 1973, we believe the 165th AW is clearly the appropriate choice based on the four stated Air Force criteria for this selection decision: mission, capacity, environmental impact, and cost."
Perdue, Loeffler and Carter went on to highlight the 165th AW’s close proximity to other Air National Guard units and critical joint bases, its state-of-the-art operations and maintenance facilities, and capacity with the collocated Air Dominance Center to park over 20 C-130Js. They also noted Savannah’s temperate climate, low cost of living and strong support for military families.