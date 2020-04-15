There was no easy way for Scott McQuade, director of the Golden Isles Convention & Visitors Bureau, to describe the impact to tourism since the coronavirus outbreak.
“This has been absolutely devastating to our industry,” he said during a virtual meeting this morning. “I’ve never seen such a falloff.”
Hotels and motels were at 80 to 90 percent occupancy before the health crisis. Now occupancy at the lodging establishments still open is in the single digits, he said.
The estimated economic loss through the end of May is projected at $163 million. The county is down $2 million in bed tax.
“We’re coming off the four slowest months of the year, and now we’ve lost two of the five busiest months of the year,” he said.