U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-GA, is providing guidance and resources to assist Georgians impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The resources are included on a webpage Loeffler launched several weeks ago.
Right now, every Georgian is facing the various challenges that accompany the spread of COVID-19,” Loeffler said. “Congress and the Trump Administration have taken steps to help Americans during this unprecedented time. Most recently, we passed Phase Three legislation to help small businesses keep employees on payroll, put money directly into the hands of families and stabilize our economy.
“As this law takes effect, my number one priority is getting these resources to the people of Georgia as efficiently as possible. Every Georgian should know that my team and I are here to serve them and we’re working hard to ensure they’re getting the resources they need to keep their families safe and combat the effects of this public health crisis.”
Georgians looking for information related to the CARES Act can email Loeffler’s office at: CARESact@loeffler.senate.gov.