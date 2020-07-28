Georgia Department of Health reported three more Glynn County residents infected with COVID-19 have died, with two more added to the tally on Monday and one reported on Sunday as cases continue to rise in the Coastal Georgia area.
A total of 22 Glynn residents have died with the disease as of 3 p.m. Monday, nearly half the toll on Chatham County, the most populous in the eight-county Coastal Health District. The district also includes McIntosh, Camden, Bryan, Effingham Liberty and Long counties.
Monday’s deaths were an 85-year-old White woman and a 66-year-old Black woman. The health department had no information on underlying conditions.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, a total of 2,127 cases have been reported since the outbreak began in March. Thirty cases were reported in the last 24 hours, 276 in the last seven days and 505 in the last two weeks.
COVID-19 patients make up about 30 percent of inpatients in the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick and St. Marys hospitals. As of 4 p.m. Monday, the total was 72 coronavirus patients in Brunswick and nine in the Camden campus.
Camden County passed 500 cases on Monday, topping out at 508. That’s 12 since Sunday, 114 in the last week and 203 in the last 14 days.
Three new cases were reported in McIntosh County in the previous 24 hours, 24 cases in the last week and 42 in the last two weeks. The total is 127.
As of Monday, two deaths have been reported in McIntosh, four in Camden.
Statewide, 170,843 cumulative cases have been reported, 3,509 of which have resulted in death. Currently, 17,138 Georgia residents are hospitalized with the disease.
To slow the spread of the severe flu-like respiratory illness, health professionals recommend wearing a face covering in public, practicing regular hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding crowded places and isolating from others if feeling sick.
Call 912-230-9744 or visit covid19.dph.ga.gov to schedule a free COVID-19 test at the Glynn, Camden or McIntosh county health departments.
Coastal Community Health Services will be pausing its daily drive-up testing for two weeks to stockpile testing supplies as labs cut back.
Health services CEO Barbara Meyers said two of the labs the clinic uses told her that tremendous nationwide demand for testing has resulted in shortages of testing materials and that “huge numbers” of people seeking tests were causing a backlog at private labs.
Turnaround times have ballooned from two to three days to one to two weeks, she said, and the labs are cutting back on the number of tests they provide to clinics while they work through the backlog.
When it resumes testing, Coastal Community Health Services will provide free drive-up testing at 106 Shoppers Way in Brunswick Monday through Friday, 8:30-10 a.m. An insurance card, if insured, and photo ID are required.