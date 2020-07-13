The Georgia Department of Public Health reported the 10th death of a COVID-19 patient in Glynn County on Monday.
According to the health department’s website, the deceased was a 45-year-old Black woman. Whether she had an underlying condition was not disclosed at the time of the announcement.
Before Monday, the youngest person in Glynn County to die with the virus was a 68-year-old Black woman. The health department’s website indicates all but two had underlying medical conditions. Monday’s death and one other are listed as unknown.
More than half of the local deaths have been reported in the last two weeks.
Relatively few new cases were reported on Monday, rising by 41 in the last 24 hours to 1,589, according to the Coastal Health District.
However, Glynn County’s cumulative total cases have nearly tripled in the last two weeks, rising by 1,042 cases in the last 14 days.
The Southeast Georgia Health System was caring for 51 COVID-19 positive inpatients at the Brunswick hospital as of 4 p.m. Sunday and nine at the St. Marys hospital. Both are a new peak for the hospitals. A similar trend can be seen in Camden County, which reported 114 cases two weeks ago and 301 cases on Monday, and McIntosh County, which has risen from 31 cases to 80 in the last 14 days.
Neither has reported any new deaths in the last few weeks, resting at two in Camden County and one in McIntosh. Health officials urge residents to wear face masks in public, wash their hands regularly, cover coughs and sneezes, avoid crowded places when possible and isolate themselves from others if feeling sick.
Call 230-9744 or go to covid19.dph.ga.gov to schedule a COVID-19 test at either the Glynn County or McIntosh County health departments. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Coastal Community Health Services also provides free drive-up testing at 106 Shoppers Way in Brunswick Monday through Friday, 8:30-10 a.m. An insurance card, if insured, and photo ID are required.