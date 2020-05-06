The public inundated Glynn County offices Monday, the first day they reopened.
“It’s been extraordinarily busy,” said county tax commissioner Jeff Chapman. “We had them out the door all day (Monday). We had them until lunch (Tuesday), but it’s leveled off.”
A shelter-in-place order issued by Gov. Brian Kemp earlier this month, intended to slow the spread of COVID-19, expired at midnight Thursday.
Restrictions on indoor dining at restaurants also were lifted and other businesses closed by the order have been allowed to reopen.
Some state-mandated restrictions remain, such as the requirement that unrelated citizens keep six feet away from others.
In the county’s main administrative complex, the Harold Pate Building in downtown Brunswick, signs adorn the walls and floors reminding people to keep their distance.
“The most heavily trafficked area right now is the tax commissioner’s office, and commissioner Chapman has measures in place,” said county manager Alan Ours. “In other departments, although the traffic isn’t quite as heavy, provisions are in place.”
He said entering a county building is not a necessity in most cases.
“We would just like to remind people that the services the tax commissioner offers can be done online, through the mail, or there’s a dropbox outside the Pate building,” Ours said. “We strongly encourage people to use one of those means. It’s quicker, more efficient and you don’t have to wait in line.”
Chapman also advises residents to try to avoid coming into the building. He’s taken a few steps to keep lines short, including allowing people to wait outside.
“We’re texting them when it’s their turn to get waited on,” Chapman said. “That enables them to go to their car or go outside and not have to sit in our lobby. It lets them know when it’s their turn and where to go. It’s very direct.”
County taxes can be paid on the county’s website, glynncounty.org, and the state’s website can process vehicle taxes and fees.
“Tag renewals are easy to do online if they’re comfortable paying on the state’s website, and we will mail their tag or decal through our office,” Chapman said. “If you search ‘renew my Georgia tag,’ it will come up pretty quick.”
If online is out of the question, Chapman said most things one would need to do in his office can be processed via phone or via the dropboxes on either side of the Pate building.
“When they realize how easy it is for us to handle those, they’ll be glad,” Chapman said. “I’m kind of old-school. I prefer to do things myself, but if I can prevent going somewhere to help improve public safety I’m going to use those options for now.”
The Glynn County Community Development Department, also in the Pate building, can handle most requests over the phone, online or via dropbox, Ours said.
All county parks were open as of Friday, but no organized activities will be allowed.
Courts are conducting different levels of business. Glynn County Juvenile Court is holding all hearings via teleconference; magistrate court hearings are canceled but the office is open for certain functions; probate court will resume issuing marriage and weapons carry licenses on May 14 by appointment only; state court hearings are canceled but the office is open for some functions; and superior court is open for certain functions, such as child support, filings in civil and criminal cases and family violence petitions, among other things.
Regular and thorough cleaning and sanitation is ongoing at all county facilities, Ours said.
Ours said the public can call 554-7111 with any questions.
Residents are still advised to wash hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues and to isolate from others if feeling sick.
While Gov. Brian Kemp’s shelter-in-place order for the general public ended last week, seniors and the medically fragile are still required to stay home through May 13 unless performing essential tasks.