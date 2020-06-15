The Coastal Health District announced Monday that a third Glynn County resident infected with COVID-19 has died.
The person was an 83-year-old woman, said Ginger Heidel, district spokeswoman.
The woman’s race and whether she had any underlying conditions was unknown as of 3:30 p.m., according to the state Department of Public Health.
A 76-year-old black man and a 90-year-old white man previously died in Glynn County due to COVID-19. Both suffered from underlying or chronic health conditions.
As of 3:30 p.m., 190 people have tested positive in Glynn County since the outbreak began in March. A total of 75 cases have been reported in Camden County and 19 in McIntosh. Each county has suffered one death in connection with the disease.
Four people with COVID-19 are currently being cared for as inpatients at the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick campus. None are being treated at the Camden hospital.
Statewide, 742,956 tests have returned 58,414 positive results since March —roughly 8.1 percent — and 2,494 people have died.