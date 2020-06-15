The Coastal Health District announced Monday that a third Glynn County resident infected with COVID-19 has died.

The person was an 83-year-old woman, said Ginger Heidel, district spokeswoman.

The woman’s race and whether she had any underlying conditions was unknown as of 3:30 p.m., according to the state Department of Public Health.

A 76-year-old black man and a 90-year-old white man previously died in Glynn County due to COVID-19. Both suffered from underlying or chronic health conditions.

As of 3:30 p.m., 190 people have tested positive in Glynn County since the outbreak began in March. A total of 75 cases have been reported in Camden County and 19 in McIntosh. Each county has suffered one death in connection with the disease.

Four people with COVID-19 are currently being cared for as inpatients at the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick campus. None are being treated at the Camden hospital.

Statewide, 742,956 tests have returned 58,414 positive results since March —roughly 8.1 percent — and 2,494 people have died.

More from this section

Rejuvenate your appearance with new non-surgical procedure

Rejuvenate your appearance with new non-surgical procedure

Dr. Diane Bowen at Golden Isles Center for Plastic surgery is a board-certified plastic surgeon who has been in practice for over 20 years. She has a tranquil, standalone facility with an onsite surgical suite located on St. Simons Island, in the Gascoigne Bluff area. Dr. Bowen and her staff…

+3
Group contends bill would hurt preserve heritage assets

Group contends bill would hurt preserve heritage assets

A Georgia House bill that would ease the transfer of public land into private hands in order to preserve heritage assets is actually intended to help developers, and Department of Natural Resources communications prove it, according to a coastal conservation group.