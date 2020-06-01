The Georgia Department of Education and the Georgia Department of Public Health announced Monday a plan that provides guidance to local districts on how to reopen schools this fall.
The state departments released a document, titled “Georgia’s Path to Recovery for K-12 Schools," that offers guidance based on community-specific levels of COVID-19 spread. The plan does not mandate the reopening of schools this fall.
School districts can be placed in three community-specific levels — substantial spread of COVID-19, minimal/moderate spread and low/no spread. The level at which a district is placed will be determined by state and local health officials.
Within each level of community spread, recommendations are then made regarding preventing infection, transporting students, entering school buildings, serving meals, transitioning between classes, conducting large group gatherings, supporting teaching and learning and protecting vulnerable populations.
Based on a system’s individual needs, school will begin this fall with either in-person classes, distance learning or a hybrid model.
“We will be sending a district survey soon on distance learning,” Glynn County Schools announced. “Our close communication with local and state health agencies, along with the results of this survey, will help inform our decisions regarding reopening school. We do not yet know which level Glynn County falls within.”