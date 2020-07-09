No one wants to dwell on the sewer system under their feet, but the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission is asking residents to think about what they’re putting into it.
From March, when the COVID-19 outbreak reached widespread attention, to April and May, when governments began shutting down businesses and ordering residents to shelter in place, water usage from residential areas jumped noticeably.
Gov. Brian Kemp issued a shelter-in-place order in early April that lasted through the beginning of May.
“Our interpretation was that water usage on accounts for businesses, schools, etc. that closed due to (Kemp’s) order had translated to more individuals using water at their residences instead,” said LaDonnah Roberts, deputy director of the utility. “It follows that the CDC’s hygiene protocol of frequent hand washing would be a contributing factor, even for individuals at home.
“Additionally, we have recently seen an influx of seasonal residents from outside the area. The combination of these factors would result in decreased usage on non-residential accounts while residential consumption increased.”
Some month-to-month fluctuation is to be expected, Roberts said, but the ups and downs seen over the last month are likely a reflection of a change in where people are spending most of their time.
The phenomenon was most evident in Brunswick and on St. Simons Island, where the majority of the JWSC’s customers live and work.
According to usage data provided by the utility, residential usage rose in Brunswick from 38.4 million gallons in March to 46.8 million gallons in April, an increase of 21 percent. Similarly, on St. Simons Island home water usage jumped from 34.6 million gallons in March to 48.2 million gallons in April, 38 percent.
Commercial and industrial usage did just the opposite, dropping by 12 percent from 35.9 to 31.5 million in Brunswick and by 14 percent from 13 million to 11.2 million on St. Simons Island.
The trend continued into May when Georgia’s government began lifting some restrictions in the latter part of the month.
In May, residential usage climbed by another 9 percent in Brunswick, from 46.8 million gallons to 51.1 million gallons, while gallons consumed at home rose by 6 percent on St. Simons Island, rising from 48.2 million to 51.2 million.
Commercial and industrial water usage continued to drop in May, which led some at the JWSC to speculate more people were working from home.
In May, non-residential usage declined by 16 percent in Brunswick, tumbling from 31.5 million gallons to 26.2 million gallons, and by 12 percent on St. Simons Island, slipping from 11.2 million gallons to 9.8 million.
Things began returning to normal slightly in June as further restrictions on public life were lifted by the state. Residential usage dropped by 9 percent in Brunswick. Commercial and industrial usage also dropped by about 0.7 percent.
On St. Simons Island both saw an increase in June, 6 percent in residential usage and 34 percent in non-residential.
The city and island are but two of the utility’s four service districts. The other two districts — the largely residential north and south mainland areas outside the city of Brunswick — saw similar shifts.
Monthly residential water usage in the south mainland jumped by around 50 percent from 3.1 million gallons to 4.6 million gallons from March to April while residents of the north mainland district started using 53.7 percent more water — jumping from 12.4 million gallons to over 19 million.
As with the other two districts, the trend followed into May, peaking at 5.7 million gallons in the south, a 22.7 percent increase over April, and 21 million gallons in the north, a 10.1 percent increase. It dropped last month to 4.3 million in the southern district, 24.4 percent over May, and 20.1 million in the north, 4.3 percent.
In the southern district, commercial and industrial usage dropped by around 6 percent from March to April and increased by 11.5 percent in May, surpassing usage in March. It dropped by 21.2 percent in June, eliminating May’s gains.
Roberts said the southern district tends to fluctuate more than others due to a large truck-washing business in the area.
Non-residential usage in the north mainland dropped by 29.2 percent from March to April, 2 percent from April to May, and increased by 9.8 percent from May to June.
More people working from home means more than just percentages for the JWSC, said Executive Director Andrew Burroughs.
“For sewer, we saw an increase in laterals (lines connecting buildings to public sewer pipes) and wastewater pumps clogging because people were flushing wipes and other non-toilet paper items,” Burroughs said.
People have always flushed material that doesn’t break down during the normal processes, said administration director Jay Sellers.
“This is not a local problem. It’s a global problem,” Sellers said. “Utilities all over are having to wrestle with that. Worldwide, wastewater treatment plants are reporting increases in pump failures due to people flushing non-dissolving solid waste.”
It’s typically a manageable job.
“We’ve pulled out masses of these wipes the size of basketballs,” Sellers said.
More people using wet wipes in light of COVID-19, more homeowners pouring cooking oil down the drain, coupled with the usual boost from seasonal residents, magnifies the problem, he said.
“Schools and places of business are very conscientious about what they flush,” Sellers said. “Folks at home, not so much.”
Cooking oil, along with other household items like feminine hygiene products and ketchup packets and the like, can form a “fatberg,” which Sellers described as a congealed mass of material that does not break down in the normal sewage treatment process.
“The worst-case scenario is a fatberg develops and causes a plug and like a clogged artery, causes a backup all along that line,” Sellers said.
These masses can cause septic tanks to fill up more quickly as well, he said. Because they don’t break down, they take up more space. Oil and other materials aside from toilet paper should be thrown in the garbage rather than flushed, he said.
More information on the public sewer system and what not to flush can be found at bgjwsc.org or on the JWSC’s YouTube page.