U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., a businesswoman and former CEO who has almost three decades of experience in the private sector, was named to President Trump’s task force to chart the course to reopen America.
As a member of the bipartisan task force, Loeffler will provide counsel to Trump and collaborate with other task force members on reopening America in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a businesswoman with nearly 30 years of experience in the private sector, Loeffler is the only chartered financial analyst in Congress and has a track record of building and growing small and large businesses, creating jobs and managing through economic cycles.
“With over 22 million Americans already filing for unemployment, it’s critical that we turn to the work we need to do to safely restore the American economy to its full strength. I’m honored to be named to this task force, and am already working to address the critical mission ahead of us,” Loeffler said.
“I’m confident that under the leadership of President Trump, and with counsel from this task force, we will be able to safely reengage in a vibrant society that supports our lives and livelihoods. Armed with information, testing and clear guidance, we will be able to take decisive action, collaborate with the public and private sectors, and reignite our economy while keeping families safe. We know that once they feel safe, the American people will be ready to get back to their everyday lives – their jobs, schools, churches and local businesses."
Over the last month, Loeffler has learned about problems and solutions from the front lines by hosting over 60 calls with Trump administration officials, state and local officials, Georgia hospitals, local chambers of commerce, charity and nonprofit organizations, Georgia families and Georgia business leaders.