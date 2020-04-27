U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, has signed on to a resolution establishing a bicameral, bipartisan joint select committee to investigate the origins of and China’s handling of the 2019 novel coronavirus.
China hasn't been forthcoming with information, he said.
"We know China has lied and covered up important information about COVID-19 since the beginning," Carter said. "Now, thousands of Americans have died, people have lost their jobs and the world has been turned upside down.
"Congress has the responsibility to investigate the origins of the virus and the extent of China's deception. The American people have been devastated by this disease and they deserve answers. We should approve this resolution without delay and get to work as soon as possible."
The resolution introduced by Congressman Andy Barr, a Kentucky Republican, will create a Committee to conduct a full and complete investigation regarding:
• The origins and causes of the coronavirus, including evidence the virus originated in the Wuhan Institute of Virology lab, as well as China’s response to the outbreak.
• China’s suppression of information and perpetuation of misinformation and conspiracy theories regarding the coronavirus, including blaming the United States military for its spread.
• The Chinese government’s denial of humanitarian assistance by foreign governments, NGOs, and charitable/faith-based organizations.
• China’s actions to influence the World Health Organization’s response to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
• China’s efforts to manipulate and weaponize the global supply chain.
• Recommendations to improve and secure the United States’ access to critical medical supplies and pharmaceutical components in the global supply chain.