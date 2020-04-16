U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, says Georgia will receive more than $100 million in federal funding for schools impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding will be directed to the Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund which was authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
According to the Department of Education, the GEER Fund is flexible funding designed to enable governors to decide how best to meet the needs of students, schools (including charter schools and non-public schools), postsecondary institutions, and other education-related organizations.
Carter supported the CARES Act in the U.S. House of Representatives.
"This funding will go directly to the states to help schools who have obviously been extremely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," Carter said. "Our local leaders, those who know the students best, will be able to use this funding to help keep our students educated even though they are not in the traditional classroom. This pandemic should not cause any student to fall behind, and this funding will help learning continue."