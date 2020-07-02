While only a comparatively small number of Glynn County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 — a little over 0.9 percent as of Wednesday afternoon — it’s enough to raise concerns about the Golden Isles becoming a COVID-19 hotspot.
“Certainly, the precipitous rise in positive cases is very concerning,” said Michael Scherneck, president and CEO of the Southeast Georgia Health System.
There were twice as many inpatients infected with COVID-19 in the Brunswick hospital at 4 p.m. Wednesday as the day prior, resting at 28 Tuesday afternoon.
Cumulative cases in Glynn County rose to 839 as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, an increase of 51 cases in 24 hours and 435 in the past seven days.
“Through June 17, there were only 204 positive cases involving Glynn County residents,” Scherneck said. “In only two weeks, that figure has increased by 300 percent to (839) which, by anyone’s account, represents a pace that can’t be tolerated and must be reversed.”
The current number of inpatients is about equal to the peak the hospital saw during the early days of the outbreak, but since then Scherneck said SGHS has been able to accrue the resources and experience to prepare for a higher caseload.
Identifying whether a county is a hotspot is not an exact science, according to Coastal Health District Director Dr. Lawton Davis.
“’Hotspot’ is not an official epidemiological term; however, we recognize that it is used in general conversations,” Davis said. “In looking at a geographic area such as a county, there is no hard and fast rule that defines a ‘hotspot.’”
Useful data would be the number of people seeking attention for flu-like symptoms or an increase in the number fo coronavirus cases over seven days, Davis said. If both increase by 5 percent or more, an area could be said to be a hotspot. He said an increase of least 50 percent in reported cases in seven days would be another indication.
Glynn County would more than meet Davis’ metrics.
"In the past week, the seven-day rolling average for Glynn has increased 211 percent and includes 421 new cases and the community transmission index has increased 262 percent," Davis said. "So yes, Glynn is an area of concern."
The raw number of cases is useful data, but the ratio of positive tests to negative is also an important figure to take into account.
If the spread was contained or at least slowed, Davis said that increased testing among the general population would eventually show a lower rate of positive results.
“However, that has not been the case,” he explained. “About a month ago our percent positive rate was around 3.8 percent. A couple of days ago it increased to about 10.4 percent or more than double. So our increased numbers are not solely due to increased testing.”
Glynn and Chatham counties are both cause for concern for health officials, Davis said, as the spread of COVID-19 appears to be ramping up along with the rate of hospitalizations for coronavirus symptoms.
As for why Glynn County is seeing a boost in cases, Davis said that could be the result of several factors, like simple “pandemic fatigue.”
“Many people seem tired of wearing facial coverings and tired of social distancing,” Davis said. “This virus spreads by close social contact, and we’ve recently seen more social mixing of residents combined with a pronounced lack of facial coverings.”
He also pointed to recent large gatherings during Memorial Day and recent protests and rallies in reaction to new information shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the February slaying of Ahmaud Arbery.
“I believe we’re seeing the effects of these events — and the July Fourth weekend is nearly upon us,” Davis said.
Davis said he’s heard concerns about tests returning positive results when someone is not actually infected, called a false positive. The test the health district uses — called the polymerase chain reaction or PCR test — is the gold standard of COVID-19 tests, he explained.
“If it’s positive, you’ve got the virus,” Davis said. “The only way to have a false positive would be for someone to mislabel a specimen or for the laboratory to somehow confuse the specimens and report it incorrectly. So basically, the false positive rate is zero."
Residents are advised to continue following recommendations from health officials, as the disease is likely to spread among families and friend groups even if someone who is infected is asymptomatic.
“Coronavirus spreads from person to person by respiratory droplets,” Scherneck said. “Which means that, in addition to sneezing and coughing, when you’re laughing or talking to others, singing at church or cheering while watching sports, you can be spreading the virus.
“It is for this reason that we continue to reiterate the importance of wearing a face covering, maintaining social distancing wherever possible and practicing good hand hygiene.”