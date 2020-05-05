Public housing in Brunswick and neighboring cities will receive thousands of dollars in federal grants to prevent and respond to COVID-19.
Funded through the CARES Act, the grants will provide financial resources for management, maintenance and resident services, said U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1.
"This funding will be critical to help housing authorities across the First District address the pandemic in public housing facilities," Carter said.
The funds will be awarded to the housing authority of each city.
Brunswick will receive $477,215, about the same as Savannah, and the Southeast Georgia Consolidated Housing Authority in St. Marys will get $93,562.
Nahunta is earmarked for $16,540 and Waycross $202,659.