The Coastal Health District reported only one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday in the eight-county region.
The district has a total of 263 cases, 33 cases in Glynn County, 20 in Camden, three in McIntosh, 142 in Chatham, 28 in Bryan, 20 in Effingham, 16 in Liberty and one in Long.
Seven deaths have been reported in the district, five in Chatham County and one each in Bryan and Effingham counties.
That’s one more COVID-19 case in Camden, one less in Glynn and one less death in the district at-large than was reported Friday. According to the department, discrepancies in the data are due to corrections to previously reported information.
“The state office of epidemiology recently notified all the districts that we might see a shift in some of the numbers as they go back through the database and use geolocation to match addresses to counties,” said district spokeswoman Sally Silbermann. “Some entries that had been manually entered into the wrong county are shifting to the correct county of residence.”
Statewide, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 12,159 cases, an increase of more than 600 cases since noon Friday. Of those, 2,479 are hospitalized. The department has reported 428 coronavirus-related deaths in the state.
North Georgia counties, especially around Atlanta, are generally the hardest hit. The only exception is Dougherty County, which reported more than 1,000 cases and 69 deaths on Saturday, largely due to a major outbreak in Albany.
Minors only account for one percent of infected, while those in the 18-59 age range add up to 61 percent. Roughly 35 percent of cases are among those aged 60 or older and 3 percent are listed as unknown.
Men make up slightly fewer cases that women at 44 percent. Two percent are listed as unknown, and women make up the remaining 54 percent.
Residents are reminded to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues and stay home if feeling sick.
