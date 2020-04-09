The only growth in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Coastal Health District occurred in Chatham and Liberty counties, according to the noon report released by district health officials.
Glynn County's numbers were adjusted to 31, one less than reported Wednesday. Camden County's remained at 19 and McIntosh County's at three.
Chatham's figures reflected the highest increase, going up by seven since yesterday evening for a total of 131.
Liberty County increased by one for a total of 15.
Numbers for other counties in the coastal district were Effingham, 19; Bryan, 25; and Long, one.
The total number of cases for all eight counties in the district rose to 244.
Number of deaths attributed to coronavirus in the district remained at seven.
Georgia's total number of confirmed cases reflected a slower climb from Wednesday evening, rising to 10,204 from 10,189.
The figure includes 2,089 virus patients in hospitals throughout the state, or 20 percent of the caseload, and 370 deaths, one more than reported Wednesday evening and 3.6 percent of the caseload.