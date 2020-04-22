The Coastal Health District reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but none in McIntosh, Camden or Glynn counties.
The district reported a total of 377 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among coastal Georgia residents, up from 364 as of noon Monday.
By county, 49 cases were reported in Glynn County, 27 in Camden, four in McIntosh, 193 in Chatham, 38 in Bryan, 34 in Liberty, 30 in Effingham, and two in Long.
Six deaths have been reported in Chatham, two in Bryan and one in Effingham. No new deaths were reported today, and none have been reported in Glynn, Camden or McIntosh counties.
In counties near Glynn, Brantley reported 20 cases and two deaths while Ware County reported 95 cases and seven deaths.
Georgia broke 20,000 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours. The state Department of Public Health reported a little more than 100,000 people have been tested for the disease, 20740 testing positive. The disease has resulted in 3,959 hospitalizations and 836 deaths in the state.
Health officials ask residents to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues and stay home if feeling sick.