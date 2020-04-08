Two of the eight counties in the Coastal Health District showed slight increases in the number of COVID-19 cases at noon Wednesday.
Additional positive test results surfaced in the Savannah-Chatham County area for a total of 123 cases and one new case was reported in Liberty County, where the total now stands at 14.
The number of confirmed cases in the other six counties remained the same: Glynn, 30; Camden, 17; McIntosh, three; Long, one; Effingham, 18; and Bryan, 26.
The four additional cases of virus raises the district total to 234.
No new deaths were attributed to coronavirus in the coastal district, where the toll remains at seven.