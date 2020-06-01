The Coastal Health District confirmed a resident of McIntosh County has passed away due to complications of COVID-19.
“The individual was a 63-year-old female who had underlying medical conditions,” said Sally Silbermann, public information officer with the health district.
Silbermann could not give any information on those medical conditions or whether the woman was hospitalized at the time.
As of 9 a.m. today, 16 cases have been reported in McIntosh County and two people are hospitalized with the virus, according to the state Department of Public Health.
A total of 119 cases have been reported in Glynn County since the outbreak began and one death. Three people were hospitalized at the Southeast Georgia Health System hospital in Brunswick as of 9 a.m.
Statewide, 47,496 cases have been diagnosed, 2,055 of which ended in death. Many succumbing to the virus had preexisting conditions.
Residents are advised to wash hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues and to isolate from others if feeling sick.
“We are still really trying to encourage people who are out and about to wear face coverings,” Silbermann said.
That face covering advisory includes regular trips to the grocery store, pharmacy or gas station, she said.