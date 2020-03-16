Library staff will be working during the closure behind the scenes to clean and disinfect the building and contents as best as possible.
Telephone services will be available Monday – Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A digital catalog of eBooks, eMagazines, and audiobooks can be checked out for free with library card.
Book drops at both locations will be open, but the library asks patrons to hold material at home for these two weeks. Due dates will be extended, and any fines accrued during this time frame will be waived