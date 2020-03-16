The Brunswick Library and St. Simons Island Library will  close to the public March 18 – March 31 due to COVID-19 concerns.
 
All programs and events scheduled at the libraries will be cancelled through April 11.
 
Library staff will be working during the closure behind the scenes to clean and disinfect the building and contents as best as possible.
 
Telephone services will be available Monday – Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 
 The Brunswick Library can be reached at 912-279-3740, and the St. Simons Island Library at 912-279-3750.
 
A digital catalog of eBooks, eMagazines, and audiobooks can be checked out for free with library card.
 
Parents of children are advised to be the lookout for digital programs and reader’s advisory services for all ages through the libraries’ website and social media pages.
 
Book drops at both locations will be open, but the library asks patrons to hold material at home for these two weeks.  Due dates will be extended, and any fines accrued during this time frame will be waived

