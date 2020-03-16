The following cancellations and schedule changes due to concern over the coronavirus were announced today, March 16:
 
Local GOP
 
The Glynn County Republican Party's precinct caucus and county convention Saturday will now be accessible only via the internet.

Concerns over COVID-19 has prompted the party to tell participants to stay home.

Persons interested in the convention must register online before noon Tuesday and pay a $15 fee. The fee can be paid online.

Individuals who plan to go to First United Church at 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick, must be there by 9 a.m. Saturday to fill out the forms. The church will be closed, but the sergeant-at-arms will be outside to collect the $15 fee and paperwork.

 
Meetings
 
-All public meetings scheduled for March by the Jekyll Island Authority and related bodies, including Tuesday's joint meeting with the city and county, the JIA Board meeting and golf course master plan public input meeting. The town hall meeting set for March 26 also has been cancelled. 
 
Spring sports
 
-Glynn County Recreation and Parks spring 2020 sports are cancelled until further notice. 
These cancellations include all youth baseball, all youth and adult softball, T-ball, blastball, track, spring soccer, and adult kickball. All recreation department classes are cancelled as well.
 

Other announcements made today:
- Camden County schools are closed until further notice.
- Charlton County schools are closed until at least Friday.
- The Southeast Georgia Joint Development Authority meeting March 18 is canceled.
- A Georgia Department of Labor job fair at Sea Island on March 19 is canceled.
- A candidate forum at the Brunswick Library on April 25 has been canceled due to school closures and public safety.
- The Revenue Study Committee meeting scheduled for March 18, 2020 has been cancelled.

More from this section