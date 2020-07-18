Several corporations with locations in the Brunswick area will start requiring customers to wear face masks when inside their stores next week.
Walmart’s corporate wing announced earlier this week that face coverings will be required at all Walmart and Sam’s Club stores starting Monday to help bring consistency across stores and clubs.
“Currently about 65 percent of our more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings,” the parent company said in a statement.
Harris Teeter, which has a grocery store on St. Simons Island, also announced its intention to require face masks starting Wednesday. Small children are excluded, and the company asks those who can’t wear cloth face coverings for health reasons to consider other items, like face shields. Online shopping options also are available.
Target stores will wait a little longer before requiring masks across the board. The company’s mask requirement for customers won’t go into effect until Aug. 1. Small children and those with underlying conditions will be exempt.
In a statement released to the media, Target said close to 80 percent of its locations already require mask usage among customers. The store will provide disposable masks.
Several others recently announced mask requirements for service, including CVS Pharmacy, which will go into effect on Monday, and Publix, which will begin requiring them on Tuesday.
Some companies began requiring them earlier than others, including Starbucks, Walgreens, Verizon and AT&T in Brunswick.
While the masks aren’t mandated in stores nationwide, Dollar Tree will require them in areas where local authorities mandate their use. The company said all employees must wear them and asked customers to wear them whether required or not.
Dollar General has not announced plans to force customers to use masks but strongly encourages them to do so.
As of Friday, Family Dollar was following a similar track.