Local government offices are scheduled to open to the public on Monday.
Brunswick city officials made the announcement at Tuesday’s city finance committee meeting.
On Wednesday, Glynn County announced it would open most county facilities to the public as well.
The Harold Pate Building, Public Works administration building, Glynn County Fire Department administration building, Recreation and Parks Department offices and the Glynn County Animal Control shelter will open for normal business hours on Monday, according to county spokesman Matthew Kent.
Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission administration director Jay Sellers also confirmed the agency’s main office will open to the public on the same day.
Glynn County Schools' offices have remained open.
Social distancing measures ordered by Gov. Brian Kemp will remain in effect due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Residents must keep six feet from others unless related and are encouraged to cover coughs and sneezes, practice good hand hygiene and to isolate from others if feeling sick.