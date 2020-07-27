This list will be updated as the COVID-19 outbreak continues. Please contact reporter Taylor Cooper at tcooper@thebrunswicknews.com with any missing or incorrect entries.

Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket

Parent company Southeastern Grocers announced that all locations would require customers to mask up starting July 27.

Bed Bath & Beyond

The home goods store began requiring masks on July 24.

Home Depot

The national hardware chain has a mandatory mask policy that went into effect July 17.

Lowe's

Lowe's followed shortly behind on July 20.

T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Marshalls

TJX Companies, parent company of all three properties, implemented a mandatory mask policy in all its stores on July 23.

PetSmart

Mask policy implemented on July 22.

Goodwill

All Goodwill locations in Georgia began enforcing a mandatory masking policy on May 22.

Office Depot

Starting July 20, all Office Depot locations require masks.

Walmart and Sam’s Club

Both stores began requiring customers to wear masks on July 20.

Harris Teeter

Citing customer and employee safety, Harris Teeter announced a mandatory mask policy effective July 22.

CVS Pharmacy

CVS announced on social media its masking requirement, effective July 20.

Walgreens

The Illinois-based pharmacy also started requiring masks on July 20.

Publix

Publix followed suit on July 21.

Starbucks

One of the earlier adopters, Starbucks put a mask-wearing policy in place on July 9.

Verizon

All customers entering Verizon stores are required to wear masks.

AT&T

AT&T locations have a similar policy.

Staples

The corporate branch of the office supply store announced a mask-wearing policy earlier this month that took effect July 27.

Dollar Tree

Masks are only required at Dollar Tree stores in areas where the government mandates mask use.

Target

Masks will be mandatory in all Target stores starting Aug. 1.

Planet Fitness

Anyone entering Planet Fitness locations must wear masks beginning Aug. 1.

