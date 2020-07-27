This list will be updated as the COVID-19 outbreak continues. Please contact reporter Taylor Cooper at tcooper@thebrunswicknews.com with any missing or incorrect entries.
Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket
Parent company Southeastern Grocers announced that all locations would require customers to mask up starting July 27.
Bed Bath & Beyond
The home goods store began requiring masks on July 24.
Home Depot
The national hardware chain has a mandatory mask policy that went into effect July 17.
Lowe's
Lowe's followed shortly behind on July 20.
T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Marshalls
TJX Companies, parent company of all three properties, implemented a mandatory mask policy in all its stores on July 23.
PetSmart
Mask policy implemented on July 22.
Goodwill
All Goodwill locations in Georgia began enforcing a mandatory masking policy on May 22.
Office Depot
Starting July 20, all Office Depot locations require masks.
Walmart and Sam’s Club
Both stores began requiring customers to wear masks on July 20.
Harris Teeter
Citing customer and employee safety, Harris Teeter announced a mandatory mask policy effective July 22.
CVS Pharmacy
CVS announced on social media its masking requirement, effective July 20.
Walgreens
The Illinois-based pharmacy also started requiring masks on July 20.
Publix
Publix followed suit on July 21.
Starbucks
One of the earlier adopters, Starbucks put a mask-wearing policy in place on July 9.
Verizon
All customers entering Verizon stores are required to wear masks.
AT&T
AT&T locations have a similar policy.
Staples
The corporate branch of the office supply store announced a mask-wearing policy earlier this month that took effect July 27.
Dollar Tree
Masks are only required at Dollar Tree stores in areas where the government mandates mask use.
Target
Masks will be mandatory in all Target stores starting Aug. 1.
Planet Fitness
Anyone entering Planet Fitness locations must wear masks beginning Aug. 1.