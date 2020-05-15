While it’s not unusual for Island Drapes and Upholstery to switch production from human furniture to dog furniture, the company is doing so a little earlier this year.
“We normally do this is December when it slows down,” said Auret Cavedo, owner of the shop on St. Simons Island.
When the COVID-19 outbreak began, many businesses either shut down or laid off workers for lack of another option.
Cavedo’s shop found something to do. They made cloth surgical masks rather than upholstering furniture and making drapes and curtains.
“Our normal business slowed down, and that’s how we got into making masks,” Cavedo said. “Whatever we can do to stay busy, we do.”
The company made around 5,000 cloth masks, which were donated to local government entities. It’s currently selling them to the public.
The demand for masks has gone down, for the time being, she said, so the business decided to get a jumpstart on its annual dog bed donations.
On Thursday, the middle of the room was stacked high with dozens of the beds. So far, her staff has made 350, which will be donated to shelters around the region.
The local humane society was the first to benefit.
“We are always in need of soft, durable beds to make our animals comfortable,” said Virginia Schlegel, executive director of the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia. “Having them donated any time is awesome. Having them donated while our income is severely curtailed is a huge bonus for the pets in our care.”
Next is a shelter in South Carolina, Cavedo said. Glynn County Animal Control’s shelter is also on the list.
The business has been making and donating dog beds in the winter for around seven years.
“It’s kind of a byproduct of another product we make, a bed skirt,” Cavedo said. “We cut part of it out and this is what we do with it.”
Aside from a charitable venture, it’s allowed the company to retain its employees and hire a few more.
“Doing this, we’re able to hold our staff and employ people without a job,” said Rita Boland, Cavedo’s mother.