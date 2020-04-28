Since the coronavirus took over the globe, there have been toilet paper and towels and hand sanitizer shortages.
Now there is a national shortage of freezers — yes, freezers.
Coastal Appliance owner Glenn Thompson said he sold out of freezers and believed it’s because there is a higher demand for extra food storage.
“There is none anywhere, and it's going to be probably July or August before we can catch up and get more,” Thompson said. “Since the coronavirus, people are trying to stock up on food. They didn't have freezer before, so they’re trying to fill a freezer full of food in case something happens.”
Thompson said that he’s getting 50 calls a day from people all over asking if he has any freezers.
Coastal Appliance sold out in the first week of April, and Thompson said the store probably sold 15 to 20 freezers.
“I've ordered them, and they're just back-ordered because everybody has bought them up,” Thompson said. “I don’t know if it’s the factories or the plants that are making them— some plants are closing sporadically for the coronavirus, and so it’s put a shortage on our products.”
He said that people might have gotten a little worried after hearing that Tyson Foods and some of these other large factories are closing plants, so they chose to have plenty of food.
“People start worrying and start wanting to buy meat and food, then put it up,” Thompson said. “The bad thing is people that have a freezer that just went out by chance can't get the freezer because they have a freezer full of food. And then they're stuck because there are no freezers available.”
This area isn’t a stranger to having to stay home, especially being on the coast. Thompson said this kind of demand is similar to that of what people are looking for during a hurricane.
“ I can relate it to like generators for hurricanes,” Thompson said. “People want to stock up with a generator or plywood before the hurricane comes –– things like that.”
However, he said that while he can relate it, he has never seen anything like this with the mass purchasing of appliances before now.