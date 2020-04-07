Southeast Georgia Health System is still in need of surgical masks and is accepting donations from the community.
Masks must be made of cotton and a tightly woven fabric, the healthy system says. Masks are laundered in high heat with bleach, so elastic straps or cloth ties are fine but no rubber bands or other improvised materials that cannot withstand the laundering process.
The health system says there are numerous patterns available online, but it is not recommending any specific one at this time.
It asks those planning to donate masks to prewash the fabric since cotton shrinks when washed in high temperatures.
Masks must be large enough to completely cover the nose and mouth.
Masks may be dropped off on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:
-Brunswick hospital at the temporary main entrance, 2415 Parkwood Drive. Drive up under the covered parking area on the corner of Parkwood Drive and Kemble Avenue.
-St. Marys hospital at the main entrance, 2000 Dan Proctor Drive. The bin is located just inside the lobby doors.
Look for the A-frame sign saying “Cloth Mask Drop Off” and the bin near it.
The health system is tracking where donations are coming from and would like to send email updates to those sewing masks. Include with the donation names of sewers, the group or business that sewed/donated the masks, and a contact phone number or email.
For more information, call Volunteer Services at 912-466-1071.