While the public is no longer under orders to shelter in place, health officials say it’s not time to rest easy.
“Obviously it’s true that some of the statewide restrictions have been lifted,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, Coastal Health District director. “But we still have new cases of COVID-19 being reported every day and we still have people dying and succumbing to the disease.”
On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp’s stay-home order — which required residents to stay indoors unless shopping, exercising or seeking medical attention, among other things — expired, along with some restrictions on several businesses, churches and indoor dining at restaurants.
Some measures remain in place, however.
Namely, a state of emergency declaration requiring residents to keep six feet from each other and banning gatherings of 10 or more. The elderly and the medically vulnerable are still required to shelter in place through June 12.
“One key component to the decision is the continuation of a series of restrictions involving residents who are in high-risk categories, including those 65 years of age or older as well as those in nursing homes or long-term care facilities,” said Southeast Georgia Health System President and CEO Michael Scherneck.
Medically vulnerable is used to refer to those with underlying conditions — chronic lung disease, compromised immune systems, moderate to severe asthma, severe heart disease, diabetes, liver disease, chronic kidney disease or those undergoing dialysis or are severely obese.
Davis’ message, in brief, is that the governor’s shelter in place order largely helped to slow the spread of the disease, but it will be up to the public to continue the trend while health professionals work on a long-term solution.
“We’re in a marathon, not a sprint,” Davis said. “When you’re running and you get to the 13-mile mark, you’ve still got 13 miles to go.
“Even if allowed, I personally don’t expect to be dining in anywhere anytime soon, nor do I expect to be attending a church service anytime soon.”
Social distancing is likely a major factor in keeping the flow of COVID-19 patients into healthcare facilities steady but manageable, which has allowed health care providers to better prepare for any surge in patients, Scherneck said.
“And the majority of patients who have tested positive have not required hospitalization,” Scherneck said. “Rather, they have recovered at home or have been asymptomatic. With proper precautions, those results should be able to be continued.”
Seeing restrictions on public life being eased might give some the impression that COVID-19 is under control and that it’s safer to leave the house. Not so, said Davis.
“We could potentially see the numbers increase in a hurry,” he warned.
He reminded residents to regularly wash their hands with soap and water — use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary — avoid touching the face, clean frequently touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues and stay home if feeling sick.
He also recommended wearing a cloth face covering in public to protect others. Some people infected with COVID-19 do not show symptoms, which makes it very important that residents take steps to avoid unnecessary exposure.
The governor’s shelter-in-place order seems to have done its job, but the exact impact in the grand scheme of things has yet to be seen.
“In Georgia, I think our shelter in place has been effective,” Davis said. ”The curve has flattened, and certainly along the coast, the beach closing along with other measures taken early seem to have had a beneficial effect.
“By promoting the social distancing and putting in place the protocols that local communities did early on, in conjunction with the shelter in place, we avoided a peak or a surge in cases that would have overloaded our health system.”
That may have caused its own issues.
“What we may have done is lengthened the plateau a little longer,” Davis said.
A high number of people in need of long-term care and a lack of “herd immunity,” or common immunity to the disease among the general public, means the world may be dealing with the virus for a good long while.
At the current stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, Davis said the only safe way to develop such immunity hinges on a vaccine, which could be a year or more away.
“In the absence of a vaccine, the only way to achieve herd immunity is to have a lot of infections,” Davis said. “No, I don’t recommend people run out and try to get infected to try and achieve herd immunity. The one thing we’ve been trying to avoid is a huge surge.”
Several questions remain to be answered about the virus as well, he explained, like whether long-term immunity in humans is even possible and exactly how deadly it is to humans.
If COVID-19 — also known as SARS-CoV-2 — shares more in common with fellow coronavirus SARS than more stable diseases, developing long-term immunity would be much more complicated.
“Is the virus stable? Is it going to be like chickenpox or measles and doesn’t change much, or will it be like the influenza virus, which changes and comes back year to year?” Davis said.
Developing a reliable antibody test is important to establishing how fatal the disease is, as it will allow doctors to find out if someone has had COVID-19 in the past.
“It may be that it’s really widespread and very few people develop very bad symptoms,” Davis said. “(That) doesn’t make it better for them, but if we learn the huge majority of people really don’t have adverse effects, that would be reassuring in itself.”
Of course, establishing an end goal is also important. More than anything, he said a victory would have to come with some degree of widespread immunity.
“I think typically a good level of herd immunity would be 70 percent of the population or so having immunity to it,” Davis said.