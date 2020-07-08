Golden Isles residents looking to get tested for COVID-19 can now make appointments with the Glynn County Health Department online.
Online scheduling will be available in Camden or McIntosh counties starting July 13, according to the Coastal Health District.
The Glynn County Health Department at 2747 Fourth St. in Brunswick is also expanding testing from three days a week to five starting this week. Appointments in Glynn County can be scheduled Monday through Friday and on alternating Saturdays.
Call 912-230-9744 to make an appointment or go to covid19.dph.ga.gov to schedule one online. The call center is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
“If you prefer a phone call, you can still call us to schedule a COVID-19 test,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, health district director. “But adding an online option gives our community even more ways to connect with us for testing.”
Testing is free of charge, and the health district encourages everyone who believes they may have the disease or has been exposed to someone who did should self-quarantine for 14 days. An appointment should be scheduled around day 10, Davis said.
“We continue to see a high level of community transmission of COVID-19 in Glynn County, and testing is an important tool in identifying cases and stopping the spread,” Davis said.
Testing cannot be scheduled for more than two weeks in advance.
Health officials ask residents to wear masks in public places, wash their hands regularly, use hand sanitizer if necessary, cover coughs and sneezes and avoid going to crowded places when possible.