Health department to hold free flu vaccine clinic

The Glynn County Health Department will hold a free drive-thru flu vaccination clinic next week.

Flu shots will be administered on Nov. 7 from 8-11 a.m. at the health department at 2747 4th Street in Brunswick, no appointment necessary. Vaccines will also available at the health department by appointment during regular operating hours, Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, call 912-264-3961.

Health officials ask everyone to get a vaccine this year, especially in light of COVID-19. The same preventive measured for COVID-19 also apply to the flu: Stay home and away from others when you’re sick, cover coughs and sneezes, wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth and wear a mask when out in public.

To download the vaccine consent form ahead of time, visit gachd.org/flu.

