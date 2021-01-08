Health departments throughout the eight-county Coastal Health District were swamped with phone calls from residents hoping to set up a COVID-19 vaccination appointment Thursday.
“All of our counties are being overwhelmed,” said Sally Silbermann, a spokesperson for the Coastal Health District. “Things aren’t going as smoothly as we’d hoped, but we’re working to try and iron things out.”
As of Thursday morning, health departments in Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties started taking vaccination appointments for all residents age 65 and older, their caregivers and emergency first responders.
In Glynn County alone, the health department scheduled 400 appointments in the first hour.
To make an appointment at the Glynn County Health Department, call 912-264-3961. For the McIntosh County Health Department, call 912-832-5473. The Camden County Health Department can be reached at 912-882-8515.
“We know that people in Phase 1A-plus are trying to schedule appointments, but we are being flooded with calls and phone systems are being overwhelmed,” Silbermann said. “The phone lines are working and we are answering and scheduling appointments as quickly as possible, but we implore the public to be patient as we move forward.”
The first part of any new process is always the most difficult, she said. She asks residents not to be discouraged if they can’t immediately get in contact with someone at their health department.
The Coastal Health District will begin administering vaccines in what has been dubbed “Phase 1A-plus” on Monday.
The new phase is an expansion of Phase 1A, which began in December and included only frontline healthcare workers, residents of senior care facilities and employees of those facilities. On Dec. 30, Gov. Brian Kemp ordered an expansion of Phase 1A to include all adults age 65 and older, their caregivers and emergency first responders, which the Coastal Health District informally calls Phase 1A-plus.
Silbermann said the health district has received no indication as to when later phases might begin.