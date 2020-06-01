The state Department of Public Health reported a second death from complications with COVID-19 in Glynn County today.
The health department's website state the individual was a 90-year-old man who suffered from underlying medical conditions. The department gave no information on the conditions he may have suffered from or the time of his passing.
As of 1 p.m. today, Glynn County has reported 119 cases.
Four people were hospitalized with the disease at the Southeast Georgia Health System hospital in Brunswick as of 3 p.m.
Statewide, 47,618 cases have been diagnosed, 2,074 of which ended in death. Many succumbing to the virus had preexisting conditions.
Residents are advised to wash hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues, wear a face covering in public and to isolate from others if feeling sick.