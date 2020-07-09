The Georgie Department of Public Health reported another COVID-19 death Thursday, the third this week.
According to the health department’s website, the deceased was a 71-year-old White woman. Whether or not she had any underlying conditions was unknown as of 3 p.m. Thursday.
She was preceded by a 68-year-old Black woman, a 75-year-old White woman, a 90-year-old White man, a 76-year-old Black man, a 90-year-old White man, an 83-year-old White woman, a 74-year-old Black man and an 84-year-old White woman.
All but one, the 74-year-old, had underlying conditions. Health department personnel have previously declined to give information on underlying conditions, citing HIPAA privacy protections.
None of the identities of virus victims was made public.
Deaths remain relatively low in Glynn County and statewide, a fact to which Coastal Health District officials credit a better understanding of how to treat the virus’ symptoms.
The number could rise as hospitalizations increase, however. The Southeast Georgia Health System saw a peak in COVID-19 positive inpatients this week, topping out at 40 in Brunswick on Tuesday.
The Brunswick campus was treating 36 positive inpatients at the Brunswick campus at four at the Camden Campus as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
“Noticeable increases in hospitalizations typically lag behind the increases in reported cases by several weeks,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, Coastal Health District director. “People who have bad clinical courses and ultimately die often have protracted hospital stays before succumbing.”
Only 10 new cases of the virus were reported in Glynn County on Thursday for a total of 1,332 cases since the outbreak began. Reports of new cases have been coming in rapidly recently, with 292 reported in the last week and 827 in the last two weeks.
Five of the county’s nine deaths have been reported in the last two weeks.
Camden County reported two new cases Thursday for a total of 235, while McIntosh reported none, holding at 71. Two COVID-19 positive individuals have died in Camden County, one in McIntosh.
Health officials urge residents to wear face masks in public, wash their hands regularly, use hand sanitizer if necessary, cover coughs and sneezes, avoid crowded places and isolate from others if feeling sick.
For more information on measures one can take to keep from catching or transmitting the disease, go to youtu.be/9vbriE5xjwU to see a video produced by the SGHS.
Call 912-230-9744 or go to covid19.dph.ga.gov to schedule a COVID-19 test at either the Glynn County or McIntosh County health departments. The call center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Coastal Community Health Services also provides free drive-up testing at 106 Shoppers Way in Brunswick Monday through Friday, 8:30-10 a.m. An insurance card, if insured, and photo ID are required.