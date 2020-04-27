The growth in COVID-19 cases in the eight-county Coastal Health District slowed considerably over the weekend, increasing by only nine for a total of 409, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There were six new cases developed in Chatham County, bringing the total number to 206.
Camden and McIntosh remained the same at 28 and four, respectively, while Glynn County's numbers were adjusted to reflect a decrease of one, dropping the total to 51.
Liberty and Long counties remained the same at 35 and three, respectively, while Bryan increased by 3 for a total of 48 and Effingham by one for a total of 33.
Statewide the numbers continue to look grim. Some 1,622 more cases were reported over the weekend for a total of 23,773, and 50 additional deaths, raising the number to 942, or 4 percent of the individuals contracting the virus.
Even with the easing of some restrictions, residents are advised to wash hands regularly with soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if necessary, avoid touching the face, clean frequently touched surfaces, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away used tissues and to isolate from others if feeling sick.