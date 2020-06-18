Glynn County Schools announced that the summer lunch program will resume Friday.
The school system employee who previously tested positive for COVID-19 has since received negative test results, the school system said.
The school system had to temporarily suspend the program earlier this week after becoming aware Sunday that the employee, who last worked at a school site June 10, tested positive for the virus.
Based on guidance from the health department, the school system will resume the food program at 11 a.m. to noon Friday. The program had been set to resume Monday.
Food preparations will be handled at each of the five sites to help lessen the impact on the program in the event an employee tests positive for COVID-19 in the future.
“We will continue to follow the same food safety protocols and daily temperature checks that have been in motion since the beginning of this pandemic, and will remain diligent in our cleaning, sanitizing and social-distancing measures to ensure the safety of our employees and all of those who utilize this service,” the school system said this morning.
The Summer Feeding Program is hosted at five sites: Altama Elementary, Brunswick High, Burroughs-Molette Elementary, Satilla Marsh Elementary and Sterling Elementary. Meals are distributed from 11 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays throughout June and July, along with menu schedules.