The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 in Glynn County over the weekend and two more deaths among local infected patients, sparking concern among health officials.
The two deceased were a 57-year-old man whose race was listed as “other” and a 78-year-old man of unknown race. The 57-year-old did not have an underlying medical condition. Information on the 78-year-old was limited.
The majority of Glynn County’s 12 COVID-related deaths have been among those older than 60 and with underlying health conditions. According to health officials, the most common conditions among Americans are hypertension, obesity and diabetes.
The number of cumulative cases in Glynn County, meanwhile, rose from 1,734 on Friday to 1,858 on Monday, according to the health department.
As of Sunday, the Southeast Georgia Health System was caring for 52 positive inpatients at the Brunswick hospital and nine in the St. Marys facility.
In Camden County, 57 new cases were reported since Friday, raising the total to 394, while McIntosh County reported seven in the same time, reaching 103 as of Monday. Camden County also reported one new death, bringing the total to three. McIntosh County has reported one death since the outbreak began.
While the number of tests conducted daily has increased and is at least partially responsible for the rise in reported cases, officials at the Coastal Health District are concerned about the rate of positive tests to negative. That number has nearly tripled in the last month.
As of 3 p.m. Monday, 145,575 cases had been reported statewide since the outbreak began, resulting in 3,176 deaths to date.
Health agencies provide little information on the geographic area of confirmed positive cases, citing HIPAA privacy protections. The health district does give the zip codes of positive individuals, however, which are updated weekly.
The 31520 zip code held the largest number of Glynn County’s cumulative cases — 593 as of July 14. It includes the metro Brunswick area stopping at Interstate 95 to the north, U.S. 17 and Golden Isles Parkway to the east and the Brunswick and Turtle rivers to the south and west respectively.
Following that was the 31525 zip code, the northern half of the county, at 420 cases; 31522, St. Simons Island, at 247 cases; and 31523, south Glynn County, at 156 cases. The remaining cases were diagnosed among residents of the 31527, 31561, 31524 and 31521 zip codes.
Call 230-9744 or visit covid19.dph.ga.gov to schedule a free COVID-19 test at the Glynn, Camden or McIntosh county health departments.
Coastal Community Health Services also provides free drive-up testing at 106 Shoppers Way in Brunswick Monday through Friday, 8:30-10 a.m. An insurance card, if insured, and photo ID are required.