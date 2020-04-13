Glynn County confirmed five more cases of COVID-19 and the Coastal Health District reported its eighth virus-related death, the second one in Bryan County.

Figures released at noon today by the Coastal Georgia Health District show Glynn County with 38 cases and Camden County with 22, a pick up of two. McIntosh County remained at three.

Confirmed cases in the eight-county coastal district climbed to 287 from 272, an increase of 15 within a 24-hour period.

Bryan County reported 31, an increase of two; Chatham County 152, an increase of five; Liberty 18, an increase of one; Effingham 22, also an increase of one; and Bryan County 31, two more than Sunday.

More from this section

County commission sends letter to Gov. Kemp

County commission sends letter to Gov. Kemp

Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning penned a letter to Brian Kemp Monday, taking issue with his decision to roll back local measures intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 in favor of a uniform state policy in the form of an executive order.